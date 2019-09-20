Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh M. Berg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hugh M. Berg March 6, 1942 ~ September 17, 2019 Hugh M. Berg, 77, passed away September 17, 2019 at his home in State College, PA. Hugh was born March 6, 1942 to Henry and Melissa Berg of Butler, PA. He graduated from State College Area High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly afterwards where he was stationed at Furth, Germany. He attended the United States Truck Driver School and the Pennsyl vania Motor Truck Association. On April 4, 1964, he married his wife of 53 years, Rita Homan. Hugh earned himself a reputation as being a very knowledgeable mechanic. He worked as a mechanic while in the service, at Penn State Ag Engineering for a short while, and owned his own auto repair shop (Berg's Auto Service) for several years. He also worked for various trucking and bus companies as a professional driver/mechanic, as well as being a driver/broker (owner-operator). During his retirement years he worked part time for Valley Truck and Trailer Sales and Service and Sutliff Buick GMC. He was always ready and willing to help family and friends with work or home-related projects. He assisted his son fixing and improving old homes. Hugh enjoyed all types of motor sport events, particularly circle track racing. He often traveled to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, Lernersville, and Hesston to watch the races. At one point in time in his life, he took pleasure in building and owning a street stock car that his son drove. Hugh enjoyed fishing, particularly surf fishing on the Atlantic as well as fishing in the Montana lakes. He had an appreciation for history, especially military airplane museums. He enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was an extended vacation, weekend getaway, or a gathering at home. Some of his hobbies included camping, cooking, reading. Hugh's interest in antique farming equipment included trips to the Half Century of Progress shows at Rantoul, Illinois. Hugh is survived by his wife, Rita; daughters, Gina Nearhoof (Dave) and Tammy Fetterolf (Dan); son Hank Berg (Sherry); grandchildren; Ben and Josh Berg, Curtis Vonada, Justin Fetterolf, Jessica Nearhoof, Josh Nearhoof, and Danielle Bowman; sisters, Nancy Truby (David), Sally Kennedy(Bill), Patsy Fishbein, Joey Heiser (Bob), and Barbie Anderson (Jerry); great grandchildren, Noah, Dylan, Logan, Arrow, and Hayden. Following Hugh's wishes, all services are private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at

