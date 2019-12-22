Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Mae Cash McQuade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Mae Cash McQuade September 25, 1928-December 9, 2019 Ida Mae Cash McQuade, of Pine Grove Mills, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. She was 91. Mae was born on September 25, 1928, in Rison, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Aaron Garett and Nettie Bell Cash. Like the Joad family in Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath, her family fled the Dust Bowl in the early 30's, eventually settling in California's Imperial Valley. There she met her future husband, Thomas Jackson "Jock" McQuade, in the 10th grade, and they graduated together and married in the spring of 1946. Mae moved to Charlestown, West Virginia, with her husband's family, while Jock earned his degree from the University of Maryland, and his commission in the US Army Signal Corps. She described herself as "a typical Army wife" during those 22 Active Duty years, volunteering and raising four children on tours in Georgia, New Jersey, Kansas, Germany, France and Panama, as well as the ROTC assignment that first brought the McQuades to Penn State in 1964. After a final tour in the Panama Canal Zone in 1972, Jock retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel, and they repurchased their Pine Grove Mills home, the only home they ever owned. Jock directed security at the Applied Research Lab, and set out to learn cabinetry, while Mae, always a bookworm, began work towards her bachelor of arts degree. This long-deferred study was put aside when Jock became ill with Lou Gehrig's disease, but after his death in 1979, she eventually returned to her studies in Spanish and Portuguese. Mae reveled in the writing of Cervantes, and graduated with High Distinction in 1985. After the Commencement exercises, daughter Mandy proudly presented Mae with her Phi Beta Kappa pin. In 1985, Mae opened a Bed & Breakfast in her federal-style farmhouse, one of the first, and longest-lasting, in the region. She helped organize the PA Mid-State B&B Association, serving as charter President and head of Standards and Reviews. As the simply-named Split-Pine Farmhouse evolved into "The Chatelaine B&B" (meaning "the keeper of the keys") she began writing articles under that byline, and spoke at Bellefonte's annual Old House Fairs on the topics, "To B&B or Not to Be" and "The Value of Belonging to a Professional B&B Association". Further work in the Innkeeping profession culminated in the founding of the Friends of the Purple Heart Highway (PA SR45) and in 2003 she was honored as the first Hospitality Innkeeper of the Year by the PA Travel & Lodging Association. Mae continued to operate the Chatelaine B&B until the fall of 2018, retiring after 33 years. She is survived by daughter Amanda, of Pine Grove Mills, and two sons, Michael G. (Jackie) of Peralta, New Mexico, and Thomas J. "Jock" (Linda) of Gresham, Oregon: three grandsons, Shaun Lowrance Hull of Norman, Oklahoma, Simon McQuade (Monica) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Alexander McQuade of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as two great-grandchildren, Akira and Jude. She is also survived by a beloved sister-in-law, Patricia Berry, of Henderson, North Carolina, and Berry family nieces Becky and Patty, and nephew Sammie. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Hochuli, her dear son-in-law, Peter H. Heberer, and beloved daughter, Delia Kathleen McQuade. Mae's favorite motto, so indicative of her sense of wordplay and her altruism, was "Everybody deserves a Bed, and a Breakfast -- Every Day!" To honor these sentiments, memorial contributions may be made to the House of Care, 515 W. Beaver Avenue, State College, PA 16801, or to the State College Food Bank, 1321 S. Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801, or to other "beds" or "breakfasts" of the donor's choice. In accordance with Mae's wishes, services will be private, at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of her Life will be held in the Spring, when the Redbud trees bloom. Friends may send condolences to the family in care of Mandy, at

