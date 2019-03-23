Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingrid Tilley Virok. View Sign

Ingrid Tilley Virok July 2, 1931 March 19, 2019 Ingrid Tilley Virok, 87, of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Levittown, PA died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline, State College. Born July 2, 1931, in Stettin, Germany, Ingrid was the daughter of the late Hans Gunther and Else Hergert Mentzel. On April 21, 1956 in Stuttgart, Germany she married Arthur Stephen Virok, who preceded her in death on August 16, 1978. She is survived by her daughter, C. Haidy Fleagle and her husband, Steve, of State College; son, Peter Stephen Virok and his wife, Julia, of Virginia Beach, VA and four grandchildren: Zachary Fleagle, Alexandra Fleagle, Samuel Virok, and Simon Virok. Ingrid graduated from the Academy for the Arts in Schwabish Gemund, Germany in 1954. She was a visual merchandiser at Joint Base McGuire /Fort Dix from 1968 to 1996. Ingrid's many interests included listening to symphony music in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia PA, attending musicals and plays in the local theaters and New York City and singing in the choir at her German speaking church in Philadelphia (Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church). She was a member of the German Society of Philadelphia and she continued her lifelong interest in painting even after she moved into the Bay Lake Assisted Living Facility in Virginia Beach. Ingrid continued to travel up until her health no longer allowed. Her greatest joy came from being with family and friends and reliving her family experiences. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org , in memory of Ingrid Tilley Virok. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome. com. Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

