Ira "Gib" Robinson, Jr. February 16, 1936 ~ April 13, 2020 Ira "Gib" Robinson, Jr., 84, of Bellefonte passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born February 16, 1936 in Howard Twp., Centre Co., the son of the late Ira G. and Mary Bowmaster Robinson, Sr. Gib is survived by his life long partner, Sharon K. Robbins and their children, Michael Robinson, Daniel Robinson, Donald Robinson, Denise Robinson Dale, Mark Robbins, Wade Robbins, and Kristin Robbins Klinefelter; his sister, Nancy Hassinger and his brother, Roland Robinson. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and his 14 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Robinson and his sisters, Effie Kessling and Dorothy Jukes. He was a truck driver for Cerro Metal Products and was founder of First Generation Robinson Septic Inc. He was of the Protestant Faith. He loved horses and enjoyed going on trail rides Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bellefonte YMCA, 125 W. High Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 in memory of Ira "Gib" Robinson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Creation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020