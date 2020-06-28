Irene Mcllvried

A THANK YOU NOTE TO ALL THOSE WHO CARED Recently, Irene, my beautiful wife of 58 years, passed away quietly in her sleep after a long debilitating illness. Although greatly saddened, my family and I can't say enough about the fantastic people that blessed us with their kindness, understanding, sympathy, generosity, and concern during our time of difficulty. THANK YOU To the first responders of Centre LifeLink EMS and the Ferguson Township Police, who visited our house several times when called. You were prompt, always courteous and respectful, and showed a professionalism that I admire. I, for one, am so thankful you serve our community. THANK YOU To the nurses of Advantage Home Health Services, who, when Irene was still at home, visited our house regularly to do the things I could not. You were so kind that Irene looked forward to your visits rather than dreading them. And especially Allison, who provided us with a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner at her own expense. THANK YOU To the doctors, nurses and staff of Centre Crest Nursing Home who cared for Irene these many years. Considering your workload, my family and I are amazed that you cheerfully accomplish as much as you do in a difficult environment. Although we hated to visit Irene in such a setting, you made us feel that she was respected and well cared for. In addition, a special thanks to the ladies of the hair salon. Irene always looked forward to Tuesdays when you were there. You made her look and feel special. THANK YOU To the nurses and attendants of the DaVita State College Dialysis center, who treated Irene with love and care. During my visits, I enjoyed talking with your many clients. It's obvious that you consider them family and treat them as such. While no one is a fan of having to go to dialysis, you did your utmost best to make Irene as comfortable as possible. THANK YOU To the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mount Nittany Center for Wound Care, who treated Irene for her debilitating wound. You fought valiantly in a losing war against a vicious enemy and its bacterial allies. I especially commend the nurses who treated Irene with such extraordinary gentleness, love, and care. I wish there were more like you in the world. THANK YOU To the doctors, nurses, and staff of the State College Geisinger Medical Group, Benner Pike Penn State Health Medical Group, Nittany Eye Associates, and State College Miracle-Ear, who did their best to maintain Irene's quality of life as her body slowly failed her. It's a terrible thing to watch your loved one slowly slip into an isolating existence. Without you, her last years would have been far more difficult than they were. THANK YOU To the drivers of CATA Ride, who, when I couldn't drive, faithfully got me to and from Centre Crest, so that I could visit Irene almost every day (until COVID-19 prevented it). With smiles on your faces, I watched you getting soaking wet in the pouring rain to assist wheelchair-bound riders and to cheerfully greet your special needs passengers. I learned a lot of positive things about our area and its people riding with you. THANK YOU To the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Mount Nittany Medical Center, who insured that Irene's last days were calm, quiet, and peaceful. The fact that I had the chance to spend those days at her side after months of separation meant more to me than you can imagine. You prepared me well for the inevitable, and for that I am grateful. THANK YOU To my neighbors, Leah, Steve & Cheryl, Jeff and Susan, Tom & Gloria, John & Cyndi, who, in my time of need and sadness, buoyed me up with the little things a phone call to cheer me up, checking in to see if I was okay, waking up to find the garden weeded and the lawn mown. The value of good neighbors is incalculable. You're the best. THANK YOU To all the great friends that have expressed their condolences. Irene enjoyed her times with you so much, especially the ladies of the quilting guilds and sewing circles to which she belonged. Your kind words are greatly appreciated. THANK YOU To my daughter, Leslie, her husband, Alan, and my granddaughter, Hayley and to my son, Kenneth Scott, his wife, Burn, and my granddaughter, Skyler. You are my rocks that keep me grounded in the chaos of our loss. Irene loved you all so much. Although you were hurting as much as I, your actions and love made my life manageable. A better family a man could not ask for. I love you with all my heart. Irene, my love, your family will forever keep you in our hearts. You are sorely missed. We love you. Ken McIlvried



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store