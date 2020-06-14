Irene V. McIlvried May 28, 1940-June 11, 2020 Irene V. McIlvried, 80, of State College, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born May 28, 1940, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Francis William Vogel and the late Margaret Gertrude Brothers Vogel. On April 28, 1962 she married Kenneth Edwin McIlvried, who survives. In addition to her beloved husband, whom she met on a Girl Scout (concurrent with his Boy Scout) camping trip at age 15, she is survived by two children, Leslie McIlvried North and her husband, James Alan, of Grayslake, IL, and Kenneth Scott McIlvried and his wife, Netrdao Burn, of West Bend, WI; two granddaughters, Hayley Elisabeth North and Skyler Mali McIlvried; three brothers, Milton Charles Vogel, Robert James Vogel, and Norman Russell Vogel, and two sisters, Virginia Obel and Barbara Johnson. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Benton and Francis William Vogel. She graduated from Mt Lebanon High School. She received a bachelor's degree from Waynesburg College and earned her master's degree while teaching. She spent most of her career as a schoolteacher at Wingate Elementary, part of the Bald Eagle Area School District. Well into her late 70s, she continued to engage and encourage young students as part of pen pal programs. Irene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines and State College Junior Women's League. An avid crafter, she delighted in sharing skills and camaraderie as part of the Nittany Valley Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild, Center Pieces Quilt Guild, and Penn State University Women's Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Reach Out and Read! (reachoutandread.org). Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 14, 2020.