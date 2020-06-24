J. Mark King August 31, 1933-June 22, 2020 J. Mark King died peacefully at his longtime home on June 22, 2020 in Aaron-sburg, PA at the age of 86 surrounded by his family. Mark is survived by his children Kristina and her husband Warren Leitzel of Sumner, Maine; Faith King of Aaronsburg, PA, Betty Lou and her husband Dave Klingensmith, Jr. of Parkesburg, PA; Rick King of Washington, DC, and Carl David King and his wife Sarah of North Bend, WA. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren Kristin, Jasmine, Maeve, Jonas, Marcy, Ben, Isaiah, Jaxson and Oliver. He was preceded in death by his wife Carrie (7/22/2003) and all eight of his siblings. Mark was born on August 31, 1933 in Allensville, PA to Archie and Lizzie Mae King - the second youngest of 9 children. He became the first in his immediate family to attend and graduate from Penn State University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He continued on to obtain his Master of Education in Elementary Education in 1970. He married Carrie Irene Peachey in 1959 then started a family and moved to Centre County. Raising their new family there he worked for the State College School District in Lemont and then Houserville Elementary Schools until he retired in 1996 after 36 years of teaching. He shared his passions with all of us in different ways: leading choruses in Centre, Mifflin and Union counties, singing in the State College Chorale Society, birdwatching, gardening, genealogy, amateur wine enthusiast, grading papers at The Corner Room and virtually anything musical. His loves were varied and found a home in the hearts of each and every one who knew and loved him in different ways. Those fortunate enough to have known Mark understood that his life - at its core - was dedicated to others. Whether it was his family, his community, his friends or his church he never let an opportunity to help others go to waste. The family will hold a private family burial to be followed by a Celebration of Mark's life and accomplishments later in the summer of 2020. Mark touched so many lives, so his passing at this time in history makes celebrating his life and legacy challenging. The family has set up a memorial website for those who wish to share their thoughts, experiences and memories at https://jmark-king.forevermissed.com. Additionally, those who wish can make donations in memory of Mark to some organizations he was passionate about at the following addresses: Southern Poverty Law Center: https://donate.splcenter.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=1367 The Audubon Society: https://act.audubon.org/onlineactions/ETrj4YbAaEqSi8vAxski2w2?ms=giving_page_281 University Mennonite Church Music Committee 1606 Norma Street State College, PA 16801 Flowers and condolences may be sent to c/o Faith King, 122 W Vine Street, PO Box 6, Aaronsburg, PA 16820. Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, 3813 West Main St., Belleville, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 24, 2020.