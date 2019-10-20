Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Robert "Bob" Becker. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

J. Robert "Bob" Becker March 16, 1942October 18, 2019 J. Robert "Bob" Becker, 77, of State College passed away peacefully in the early hours on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born March 16, 1942, in Washington, PA, he was the son of the late John Lawrence and Sara Jane McKean Becker. On October 3, 1964 he married his best friend Mary Ellen Henderson, who survives. In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by four children, Brian Becker and his wife, Amanda, of Boalsburg, David Becker and his wife, Colleen, of Frederick, MD, Kimberly Seigel and her husband, Charles, of Inlet Beach, FL, and John Becker and his wife, Megan, of Marietta, GA; two brothers, Thomas Becker and his wife, Elizabeth, of Salisbury, MD, and James Becker and his wife, Christine, of Washington, PA; six grandchildren, Cara Lutes and her husband, Kyle, Maxwell, Connor, Lyric, Georgia Sue, and Poppy, and two great-granddaughters, Ella and Harper. Bob will forever be remembered and loved by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Bob received a bachelor degree in Physics from Washington & Jefferson College in 1964. He worked at Penn State University as an Electrical Engineer for 23 years. He was a man of great faith, and a founding member of Nittany Bible Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Dr, Boalsburg, with the Reverend Dan Nold officiating. Burial will follow the service at Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington and Jefferson College "Class of 1964 Scholarship Fund" at 60 S. Lincoln St, Washington, PA 15301 or Out of the Cold (Centre County Homeless) P.O. Box 784 State College, PA 16804. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

