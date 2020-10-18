Jacalyn "Teddy" K. Flynn April 9, 1955 October 13, 2020 Jacalyn "Teddy" K. Flynn, 65, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on April 9, 1955 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Patricia (Dunlap) Flynn. Jacalyn graduated from Mount Aloysius College and Duquesne University. She worked at Mt. Nittany Medical Center for over 20 years and as a Traveling Registered Nurse, with her favorite destination being St. Thomas. She is survived by her sister, Stephanie Flynn of Bellefonte, nephew, William Flynn (Rachelle Lewis), and his son, Taylor Meek, of Saxonburg, and niece, Cassandra Flynn (Malcolm Dullen) of Wingate. Also surviving is her best friend of over 50 years, Nancy Mutch, of Pleasant Gap, and her best boy, Tucker. Jackie eagerly looked forward to the family trip that she and her family would take to the beach each year. She enjoyed making wreaths in her spare time. More than anything, she treasured the time that she spent surrounded by her family, friends, and adoring canine companion, Tucker. Jackie's family has decided to honor her with an Irish Wake/Celebration of Life Memorial that will be announced at a later date. Jackie was loved and respected by so many, so the family thought this would be a fitting tribute. Per Jackie's wishes, her ashes will be taken to her paradise, Coki Beach in St. Thomas. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
