Jack Denton Vaughn October 9, 1925December 13, 2019 World War II veteran and well established Mt. Union busines owner, Jack Denton Vaughn, 94, of Philipsburg and formerly of Huntingdon and Mt. Union, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College following a brief illness. Jack was born on October 9, 1925, in Hollidaysburg, a son of the late Oscar D. and L. Flo (Clemens) Vaughn. Jack was a 1943 graduate of Huntingdon High School. Following high school, he attended Juniata College in Huntingdon until he was drafted into the army, serving in the European Theater of World War II. Jack spent most his working career in Mt. Union. He and his wife owned and operated Vaughn's Flower Shop for many years until their retirement. He was a member of Huntingdon United Methodist Church and a former member of the Lions Clubs International. Jack was married on August 3, 1946, in Altoona, to the former Shirley Focht, who preceded him in death on March 24, 2015. He was also preceded in death his brother, R.W. "Bill" Vaughn; sister-in-law, Lois Clark Vaughn; his parents; and his wife. Jack is survived by one daughter, Dr. Susan J. Loeb and her husband, Dr. Robert E. Loeb, of Philipsburg; one grandson, Steven D. Loeb, of DuBois; one great-granddaughter, Morgan E. Hott, of Ft. Meade, Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews, including: Jennifer J. (Jordan) Klemow, Sally J. Vaughn, Michael D. (Lois) Vaughn, Daniel R. (Cindy) Vaughn, and Chris S. Vaughn; as well as numerous other extended family members. There will be no public visitation. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Huntingdon. Contributions in memory of Jack may be made to: the s Project; Prevent Child Abuse America; or the United Spinal Association. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 15, 2019

