Jack L. Meyer February 5, 1950 ~ March 12, 2020 Jack L. Meyer, 70, of Bellefonte, peacefully passed into God's loving arms on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from his home. Born on February 5, 1950, in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Irvine E. and Bette L. (Aley) Meyer. On May 20, 1995, at Martha Furnace, he married Barbara A Simcisko, who survives at home. Jack is a 1969 graduate of Bellefonte High School and a 1973 graduate of Lock Haven University where he earned BS in Education of Mathematics. He recently earned a Certificate of Christian Counseling. He was employed at Penn State University in the computer lab, retiring in 2011 after 33 years of service. Jack enjoyed playing golf, reading books, camping in cabins, coloring in adult coloring books, playing bingo, and listening to John Denver music. He was very good at playing computer games, especially Candy Crush. His favorite pastime was taking care of his beautiful wife, Barbara. He was very devoted to his Christian beliefs. He attended the Christ Community Church in State College where he liked to sing in the choir. Jack is survived by his wife, two daughters: Michelle Cory of Philipsburg, and Megan Fields and her husband, Andrew, of Pittsburgh; and eight grandchildren. Also surviving are his two brothers: Thomas Meyer and his wife, Donna, of Julian and Edward Meyer and his wife, Sandy, of Belair, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-5pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Peter Dittman officiating. Burial will be at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. Memorial contributions can be made to one of Jack's favorite charities, , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, Il 60607 Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

