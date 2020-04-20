Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack N. Gray Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 1618 Ridge Rd Warriors Mark , PA 16877 (814)-632-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack N. Gray Sr. March 22, 1924-April 17, 2020 Jack N. Gray Sr. (96) of Port Matilda, died Friday, April 17 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte, after being admitted earlier that day. Jack was born on March 22, 1924 in Halfmoon Township, son of the late June Gray. In 1943 he graduated from Port Matilda High School. In 1950, in Philipsburg, he married Margie Yoder who died May 29, 1995. In 1997, in Port Matilda, he married Faye Reese Williams, who survives at home. Also surviving is a daughter, Deborah (Larry) Weaver of Osceola Mills, 2 sons, Jack N, Jr. (Debra) of Port Matilda and Joel (Cindy) of Spring Mills. Two step-children, Cynthia (David) Chase, Chesapeake, VA and Kenneth (Deb) Eernisse of Russell, 10 grandchildren, Lori (Bill) McCracken, Angela (Jay) Abernethy, Matthew Weaver, Nicole (Ken) Peterman, Stephanie Gray, Amy (Denny) Hockenberry, Brandon, Christopher, Jason and Justin (Amanda) Gray, 5 step-grandchildren, Calvin, Nathanael and Andrew Chase and Matthew and Joshua Eernisse, and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Richard (Alma) Rogers, of Lilitz. For over 50 years, Jack was an independent truck driver and after retirement, he operated a coal delivery business until he was 91. He had 96 wonderful years, loved Jesus, and was a proud American. He attended a one-room school house in Centennial which he later turned into his family home where he lived until his passing. Jack was a member of the Port Matilda Baptist Church and was a deacon. He loved spending time with his family and especially special occasions at his daughter's home with her family. Jack was loved and will be missed by many. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Port Matilda Baptist Church, P.O. Box 67, Port Matilda, PA 16870. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be an immediately family graveside service at Grays Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.

