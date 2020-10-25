Jackie Charlene Edwards-Laing July 12, 1956-October 14, 2020 Jackie Charlene Edwards-Laing, 64, of State College, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born July 12, 1956, in Henderson, KY. Jackie is survived by her husband David Robert Laing, married July 3, 2010, and her beloved daughter, Jimmi (Neici) Edwards-Lawler and her husband Patrick. Amongst her greatest loves are her grandson Killian (son of the late Lee Edwards), great-granddaughter Riley, granddaughters Madison and Emily, her best friend Pamela, and precious dog Sunny. Jackie was preceded in death by two children, Lee Brennen Edwards and Shawna Rae O'Connor, as well as her late husband Jerry Edwards. Jackie worked as a manager of the Penn State BookStore at the Nittany Lion Inn for 18 years before her retirement in 2016. She enjoyed making many friends and acquaintances there over the years. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends and always lived life to the fullest. Join the family as they Celebrate the Life of Jackie on Sat. November 14, 2020, 4pm - 7pm, Hyatt Place Downtown State College, 219 W. Beaver Ave., State College Pa, 16801. At this gathering share a memory, enjoy a laugh or a cry, pay respects to the family, and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org/donate
.