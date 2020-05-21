Jackie L. Emel Zang
Jackie L. Emel Zang January 3, 1970 ~ May 19, 2020 Jackie L. Emel Zang, 50, of Philipsburg passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Jackie was born in Bellefonte on January 3, 1970, the daughter of Arthur and Carrie Snook Emel of Centre Hall. Along with her parents Jackie is survived by her children, Carrie Carr, Trent Thompson, Hannah Stem and her sisters, Bonnie Emel, Amy Harter and Mary Benner. She is also survived by her grandson, Jaxon Maurer. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Camden Moyer. Jackie was a housekeeper at Foxdale Village. She was a member of the Howard Christian Church. She enjoyed camping, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com

