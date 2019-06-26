Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Lee "Jack" Rodgers. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie "Jack" Lee Rodgers August 30, 1941June 24, 2019 Jackie "Jack" Lee Rodg ers, 77, formerly of Bo-alsburg and Rote, PA passed away at home on June 24, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1941, a son of the late Raymond Rogers and Virginia McCloskey Billet. He was a 1961 graduate of State College Area High School. On June 10, 1971 he married the late Carol Marie Frederick in Castanea. Despite his trials earlier in life, he was always quick to flash his dimpled smile with a wink from his bright blue eyes. Jack demonstrated his strong work ethic as a truck driver and a NAPA Auto Parts associate before retiring after many years at Corning Asahi in State College. He enjoyed RV camping, attending NASCAR races and Penn State tailgates, listening to country music, and tinkering with vintage cars. He looked forward to the Centre County Grange Fair and spending winters in Florida with family and his good friends, Bob and Nancy Witherite Prough, who preceded him in death. Later in life, Jack cared for his wife, Carol, at home during her decline and has now reunited with her. After his wife's passing, Jack resided with his sister, Shirley Klinger, and her husband, James, at 225 Runville Rd. for over five years. His family demonstrated a steadfast bond, especially his sisters, Shirley and Mary, who did so much for him in life until the very end. Jack was also preceded in death by his step-father, Paul Billet, a brother-in-law, James Ridings, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Rogers. He is survived by one brother, William Rogers of Howard; three sisters, Mary (Les) Confer of Milesburg, Shirley (James) Klinger of Bellefonte, and Jane Ridings of Westminster, CA; four daughters, Christine (Gregory Roth) Rodgers of Norristown; Kimberly (Sherman Inanod) Rodgers of San Diego, CA; Jessica Peters of Milesburg; and Sherie (James) Morgan of Lititz; three sons, Kevin (Bonnie) Bradford of Mohnton; Jami J. (Scott Morgan) Rodgers of Arlington, VA; and Ryan Lee (Nari Mun) Rodgers of Greensboro, NC; three granddaughters, Emily Ziegler, Rachael Bradford, and Vivian Roth; and three grandsons, Jason, Jordan, and Jaden Jones. Jack also leaves behind many loving friends, nieces, and nephews, including Shirl Klinger-Kepler and Jim Klinger, Jr. to whom he was more like a big brother than uncle. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 29 from 10am-12pm at Runville United Methodist Church, 1216 Runville Road, Bellefonte, PA with a funeral service to immediately follow. Pastor Doug Mellot will officiate the service. Burial will be at the Boalsburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Jack's honor may be made to Centre Homecare Hospice, 2437 Commercial Blvd., Suite 6, State College, PA, 16801. Online condolences may be made at

