Jacob Doyle Corman, Jr. September 17, 1932December 8, 2019 Jacob Doyle Corman, Jr., 87, of Bellefonte, passed away at home, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Pleasant Gap, on September 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Jacob D. Corman, Sr. and Mary Ellen (McClincy) Corman. On June 23, 1957, he married his beloved wife, Rebecca Kay (Davis) Corman, who survives him at home after sharing 62 years of marriage together. Doyle was a 1950 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1954 until 1956, when he was honorably discharged. In 1957, he graduated from Indiana State Teachers College with his bachelor's degree. He was the owner of Corman Associates Insurance and Real Estate for many years. Doyle was the President of the Central PA Independent Insurance Agents Association and the Centre County Board of Realtors. From 1968 until 1977, he served as the County Commissioner for Centre County. During his 9 1/2 years as the Commissioner, he served as the Chairman of SEDA-COG, and the president for three years. He was elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate in 1977, where he served in that position for over 21 years. During his time as a Senator, he was a member of the Senate Republican Leadership and Chairman of the Local Government and Transportation Committees. Additionally, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Lock Haven University for his years of service. After his retirement from the Senate, he served as the manager of Government Affairs RJ Corman Railroad Company, LLC. Over the years, Doyle served on many boards for the community including: The Youth Service Bureau, Faith Centre, Bellefonte Library and Historical Association, Mid-State Bank Advisory Board, Bellefonte Jaycees, Bellefonte Kiwanis, as the Secretary, Vice President and President, and the Centre County Industrial Development Committee. He worked actively as a fundraiser for the Bellefonte YMCA and was the County Chairman for the March of Dimes. In addition to his wife, Rebecca, he is survived by their four children, Katherine Elizabeth Erlichman, her husband, Edward, of Bedford, Melissa Ann Sieg, her husband, William, of Mingoville, Jacob Doyle Corman, III, his wife, Kelli, of Bellefonte, and Kevin Thomas Corman, and his wife, Dawn; 13 grandchildren: William J. Sieg, Amanda C. Davis, Tyson J. Settle, Dallas J. Settle, Adam E. Erlichman, Sara R. Erlichman, Matthew D. Erlichman, Bella S. Corman, Davis T. Corman, Jacob C. Corman, Sabrina M. Corman, Asa M. Corman, and Zariah N. Corman, and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Beverly J. Hickey. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon Rebecca Settle, in 1998. Doyle was a member of the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church. He was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Blue Lodge in Centre Hall, 50-year member of the Nittany County Club, 50-year member of the Bellefonte Kiwanis and former president of Jaffa Shrine. There will be a public visitation held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 6-8 pm, at Faith United Methodist Church, at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 10:30am, at the church, with Pastor Adam Erichman and Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial with full military honors will directly follow the service at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the late Senator Corman's memory to Bellefonte Little League at PO Box 517, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

