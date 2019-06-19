Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Phillip Purcell. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacob Phillip Purcell June 16, 1979June 15, 2019 Jacob Phillip Purcell 39, of Julian, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, of natural causes while fishing with his beloved family. He was born on June 16, 1979, in Point Pleasant, WV. The son of Phillip Stanley Purcell and Adelina (Benedicto) Purcell who reside in Point Pleasant WV. Jacob married the love of his life Leslie Ann Purcell, on July 31, 2004, in Point Pleasant, WV. Jacob and Leslie have two wonderful children together, Liam Phillip Purcell and Cassidy Ann Purcell who both survive at home. Jacob graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor's degree in Art History. Jacob was employed by Cintas for the past 15 years as a Supervisor/Jack of all Trades. In addition to his parents, wife and children, Jacob is also survived by one sister Angelica Tatterson (Mark) of Vienna, WV, one sister-in-law, Melissa Slater (Vince) of Inman, SC, his wife's parents Bernard and Diana Riddle of Point Pleasant, WV. Also surviving are three nieces, Claire and Camille Tatterson and Genevieve Slater, and two nephews, Sam and Bennett Slater. He also is survived by many friends, as he never met stranger. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Archangel Cristobal Benedicto and Adelaida Sugitan Benedicto and Stanley Dunnington Purcell and Malissa Myrl Phillips Purcell. Jacob will be remembered as a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle, coach, avid outdoors man and a friend to all. He was unique and genuine, he relished going the opposite direction from the rest of the crowd. He always trail-blazed his own style. His ability to unite people was mind blowing. He commanded attention in any room he entered, he always had a little nugget of wisdom with his swagger. His smile always so inviting, affectionate, and a bit mischievous will never be forgotten. His infectious personality will be remembered with a public viewing held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5-8pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made

