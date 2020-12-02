Jacqueline Hope Fedon
April 2, 1936 - November 21, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Jacqueline Hope Fedon, 84, of State College, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Juniper Village At Brookline.
Born April 2, 1936, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Sophia Timmeney. In 1960, she married Able Norman Fedon, who preceded her in death on February 4, 1995.
Jacqueline is survived by two children, Norman T. Fedon and his wife Pamela of Spring Mills, along with grandchildren Tyler and his wife Kayla and great-granddaughter Harper; Matthew and his wife Jenna Myers; Nancy Givens and her husband Hugh of State College and grandchildren Taylor, Haley and Brooke Givens; two step-children, Charles Fedon and wife Denise of Arkansas, along with grandchildren Shane, Jason, Molly and Paige; Janet Heaps and her husband Vince of Cudjoe Key, FL and grandchildren Meghan and Courtney and great-grandson Seton; one sister, Sandy Houston and her husband Pat of San Diego, CA; sister-in-law Blanch Timmeney of Burke, VA; and friend Dr. Martin Gillespie, his wife Deanna and their family of Potters Mills. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a step-son, James Fedon, and a brother, Lorenzo "Bucky" Timmeney, and companion Edward Heary.
Jacqueline was a Registered Nurse with Mercy Hospital in Altoona. She also worked in the Penn State University library and the Davey Lab.
She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, golfing, skiing, traveling, musical plays, gin and tonic and good-looking men.
Funeral service will be at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Grays Cemetery.
Special thanks to the staff of Elmcroft Care facility and Juniper Village, where they gave the dignity, attention and love required through her journey.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
