Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Brooks August 3, 1937 ~ December 10, 2019 Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Brooks, 82, of Pine Grove Mills, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. Born in Hayward, Wisconsin, on August 3, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Omis and Marian (Lewis) Denny. She was married on January 20, 1956 to her husband, Paul Brooks, who preceded her in death on September 10, 1995. She shared the remainder of her life with her beloved companion of over 42 years, P. Gary Burris, who survives her in Pine Grove Mills. Jackie graduated high school in 1955 in Tucson, Arizona. She worked for Penn State in the department of property inventory for 25 years until her retirement. In addition to her beloved Gary, she is survived by her five children, Paul Brooks, Jr. of Philadelphia, David Brooks (Julie) of Midlothian, Virginia, Sharon Shuey of Bellefonte, Debra Brooks (Fred Volpe) of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Diane Brooks of Bellefonte; two step-children, Karen Royer (Bobby) of Warriors Mark and Amy Wilson (Ed) of State College; seven grandchildren, Heather Sims (Mark), Brad Shuey, Ryan Volpe, Andrew (Emily) Brooks, Matt Brooks, Shaina Daugherty, and Nicole Daugherty, six step-grandchildren, Megan Royer, Rebecca Royer, Grace Royer, Alex Banerjee, Nick Banerjee, and Blake Wilson, and six great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra Manno of Kalispell, Montana. Jackie enjoyed playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time in Okeechobee, Florida with Gary and their friends. Most of all, she cherished every moment that she spent with her children and grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 13, 2019