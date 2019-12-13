Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline K. "Jackie" Brooks. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Brooks August 3, 1937 ~ December 10, 2019 Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Brooks, 82, of Pine Grove Mills, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. Born in Hayward, Wisconsin, on August 3, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Omis and Marian (Lewis) Denny. She was married on January 20, 1956 to her husband, Paul Brooks, who preceded her in death on September 10, 1995. She shared the remainder of her life with her beloved companion of over 42 years, P. Gary Burris, who survives her in Pine Grove Mills. Jackie graduated high school in 1955 in Tucson, Arizona. She worked for Penn State in the department of property inventory for 25 years until her retirement. In addition to her beloved Gary, she is survived by her five children, Paul Brooks, Jr. of Philadelphia, David Brooks (Julie) of Midlothian, Virginia, Sharon Shuey of Bellefonte, Debra Brooks (Fred Volpe) of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Diane Brooks of Bellefonte; two step-children, Karen Royer (Bobby) of Warriors Mark and Amy Wilson (Ed) of State College; seven grandchildren, Heather Sims (Mark), Brad Shuey, Ryan Volpe, Andrew (Emily) Brooks, Matt Brooks, Shaina Daugherty, and Nicole Daugherty, six step-grandchildren, Megan Royer, Rebecca Royer, Grace Royer, Alex Banerjee, Nick Banerjee, and Blake Wilson, and six great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra Manno of Kalispell, Montana. Jackie enjoyed playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time in Okeechobee, Florida with Gary and their friends. Most of all, she cherished every moment that she spent with her children and grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome

Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Brooks August 3, 1937 ~ December 10, 2019 Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Brooks, 82, of Pine Grove Mills, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. Born in Hayward, Wisconsin, on August 3, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Omis and Marian (Lewis) Denny. She was married on January 20, 1956 to her husband, Paul Brooks, who preceded her in death on September 10, 1995. She shared the remainder of her life with her beloved companion of over 42 years, P. Gary Burris, who survives her in Pine Grove Mills. Jackie graduated high school in 1955 in Tucson, Arizona. She worked for Penn State in the department of property inventory for 25 years until her retirement. In addition to her beloved Gary, she is survived by her five children, Paul Brooks, Jr. of Philadelphia, David Brooks (Julie) of Midlothian, Virginia, Sharon Shuey of Bellefonte, Debra Brooks (Fred Volpe) of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Diane Brooks of Bellefonte; two step-children, Karen Royer (Bobby) of Warriors Mark and Amy Wilson (Ed) of State College; seven grandchildren, Heather Sims (Mark), Brad Shuey, Ryan Volpe, Andrew (Emily) Brooks, Matt Brooks, Shaina Daugherty, and Nicole Daugherty, six step-grandchildren, Megan Royer, Rebecca Royer, Grace Royer, Alex Banerjee, Nick Banerjee, and Blake Wilson, and six great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra Manno of Kalispell, Montana. Jackie enjoyed playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time in Okeechobee, Florida with Gary and their friends. Most of all, she cherished every moment that she spent with her children and grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close