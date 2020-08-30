James A. Harpster November 28, 1929-August 21, 2020 James A Harpster, formerly of State College, pass-ed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA with his daughter, JoAnn (Daddy's Little Girl) holding his hand. Jim was born on November 28, 1929 in Lewistown, PA to the late Herbert E. and Lucille (Peters) Harpster. On October 28, 1950, Jim married the love of his life, Theresa A. (Allison Ward) Harpster, who survives. Also surviving are Jim and Theresa's 3 children, JoAnn R Lew (John Cocolin) of State College, Michael E Harpster (Tyra) of Manassas, VA and Keith A Harpster (Kim) of Damascus, MD. Seven grandchildren often sought their Pap's advice on life's adventures, reached out to hear him sing one of their favorite songs and enjoyed time with him outdoors or watching sporting events. As Old Pappy, he was blessed to have ten great-grandchildren, the youngest arriving just 2 months ago. Pap/Pappy/Old Pappy was beyond proud of all of them. Family gatherings were abundant complete with lots of games and songs directed by the master himself, Jim! Penn State Football games, complete with tailgating was an all-time family and friend favorite. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one sister Louise Fisher, and four brothers, Donald, Charles, Elbert and Richard. In the early 1950's Jim served in the Army during the Korean War. He advanced to the rank of Corporal. Upon his return to PA, his was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad in Enola and later with Bell and Verizon Telephone Companies, serving faithfully for over 30 years prior to retiring in 1985. His desire for travel was satisfied by touring Bermuda, Jamaica, Hawaii, numerous PSU Bowl game appearances and Lady Lion Basketball Tournaments. Jim & Theresa embarked on a cross country road trip - northern route out & southern on the return. The ultimate destination was California to spend time with family living there at that time. He & Theresa are honorary lifetime members of the Lady Lion Basketball Boosters. He enjoyed his years of service & membership with the Newtown Fire Company; the Greenlee Hunting Club and the Verizon Pioneers. Jim was strong in his faith and served in various layman positions in the Presbyterian Church including Elder. Jamboree in the Hills was a favorite destination to party with friends and get his fill of country music & dancing. Of course, Theresa was always at his side. Jim was an avid hunter & fisherman, often with his sons, Mike & Keith. Lore has it that Jim was dragging a buck back to Camp Greenlee and a game warden found 2 turkeys in the chest cavity. Jim's response, "I'm glad I shot that buck or he would have eaten the whole flock of turkey." The last several years Jim was well cared for by the staff at Valley View Retirement Community, and Memory Lane at Belleville. The Harpster family will be forever grateful for the exemplary compassion and care extended by the Valley View staff members. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to: Valley View Retirement Community, 4702 E Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004 An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.