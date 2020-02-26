James A. Hillard, Jr. March 15, 1978-February 20, 2020 James A. Hillard, Jr., 41, of Bellefonte, passed away on February 20, 2020, at his residence. James was born on March 15, 1978 in State College, a son of Margaret "Maggie" Gosa Almashie of Port Matilda and the late James A. Hillard, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Stephen Almashie of Port Matilda, and his sister, Shannon L. Hillard of Williamsport. James was a graduate of State College High School and he attended Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. James was employed at The Shoe Department Store at the Nittany Mall. James was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, reading, and chess tournaments. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 PM with Pastor Valerie Delooze officiating. Burial will be in Meyer Cemetery, Benner Twp., Centre Co. Arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationservice.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020