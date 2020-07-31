James Alvin Ake April 7, 1937 July 29, 2020 James Alvin Ake, age 83, a resident of The Village at Morrisons Cove, Martins- burg, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, after a valiant struggle with ALS. He was born in Altoona the son of the late John and Mary (Carper) Ake. He was raised in Roaring Spring. He married Carrie Raugh on April 26, 1958 and she died on March 8, 2000. He is survived by 4 sons, James W. Ake and wife Linda of Readington, NJ, David W. Ake and wife Marcia of Mine Hill, NJ, Steve C. Ake and wife Donna of Belleville, PA, and John A. Ake and wife Sue of Port Matilda, PA; 8 Grandchildren, Josh, Jeremy, David, Jordan, Mitchell and wife Olivia, Hailey, Gherrity, and Adam; a sister Elaine Frazier and husband Pat of Martinsburg; and a sister-in-law, Mila Raugh of Roaring Spring. James was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon; 3 half-siblings, Elizabeth Ake Swarm, William D. Ake, and John R. Ake; and a brother-in-law, Ken Raugh. Jim was the president of his high school class of '55. He graduated from Juniata College in 1959 and earned his M.S. Degree through a NSF Fellowship from Penn State University. Jim was employed first as a math teacher and head baseball coach at Tyrone High School. Later he worked for HRB Singer (E-Systems) in State College, Bell Labs, GRC, and the Morristown Daily Record, all in New Jersey; and lastly he retired from Swigart Associates in Huntingdon, PA. Having played three sports in high school, he loved athletics. He was a pitcher in college and the Twilight League. He was proud to have never had a losing season while coaching high school and little league, even winning districts. He loved his golf as well. Jim was a talented singer, performing at many events. He enjoyed his church choirs and was a member of the choral society in State College as well as the Cove Community Choir. The Stone Church of the Brethren was his home church. He served as district treasurer for many years. The family will have a private burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Roaring Spring. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests donations in Jim's memory be made to The Ake Family Fund at Juniata College, 1700 Moore Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652 to help students; The Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at John Hopkins, ATTN: Gift Processing, John Hopkins Medicine, 750 Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; or the Stone Church of the Brethren, 1623 Moore Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652. Arrangements are by the Todd T. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Roaring Spring. www.thompsonfh.com