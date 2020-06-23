James Bernard Riglin April 14, 1938- June 21, 2020 James Bernard Riglin, 82, of Bellefonte passed away on June 21, 2020. Jim was born on April 14, 1938 in Coleville, and is the son of the late Joseph and Anna Riglin. He married his sweetheart and love of his life, Patricia (Davidson) Riglin on June 20, 1959 and shared a wonderful life with her for 61 years. Jim graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1957 and worked as a dairy manager at Weis for 42 years, retiring May 2, 1998. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Robert Riglin of Torrance, CA; two children, Emily (Dennis) Showers of Piffard, NY and James (Robin) Riglin II of Philipsburg; four grandchildren, Joe (Annie Huckaba) Showers of Knoxville, TN, Jacob Riglin of Los Alamos, NM, Melanie (Brian) Johnson of St. Mary's and Emma Riglin of Philipsburg; and two great-granddaughters, Rose Riglin and Aubrey Johnson, to whom he was affectionately known as Pap. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Josephine Ebeling and Mildred (Mitzi) Long and three brothers, Stephen, Joseph and Thomas Riglin. Jim had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening, woodworking, making wine, playing cards and calling bingo. He enjoyed going to Penn State wrestling matches and mowing his immaculate lawn. He vacationed in Sea Isle City, NJ every year with his beloved family for the last 55 years. He also loved traveling with his wife's family to the Outer Banks, NC each year. One of his favorite trips was hunting and fishing with his son at the Madison, Yellowstone and Big Horn rivers in Montana. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date at his request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to the American Red Cross, 250 Jari Drive, Johnstown, PA 15904, (814) 262-3170. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc, 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 23, 2020.