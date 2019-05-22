James D. Petlock

Service Information
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA
16801
(814)-237-2712
Obituary
James D. Petlock James D. Petlock, of State College, formerly of Orchard Park, NY died on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was the son of the late John F. and Phyliss Petlock. James was the brother of Jane (late Thomas) Boyd and John (Margaret) Petlock; uncle of Jayne Kustreba, Susan Andolino, Cynthia Cirocco, Thomas J. Boyd and Sandra Brasier. James was a Navy Veteran, HRB Singer retiree, and recipient of several Amateur Radio Awards. Mount Petlock in Mill Glacier, Antarctica has been named in his honor by the US Government for his research on the ionosphere during the US Geophysical Year. Services will be in Orchard Park, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, PA 16870. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 22, 2019
