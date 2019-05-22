James E. Dillen December 21, 1936May 18, 2019 James E. Dillen, of Rebersburg, passed from this life at his home on Saturday, May 18th. He was 82. Born in Julian on December 21, 1936, Jim was a son of the late Willis C. and Mary Elizabeth (Stine) Dillen. On August 16, 1955 he married Cynthia S. Ziegler who survives at their home. Jim was a 1954 graduate of the former Port Matilda High School. He retired from Penn State University where he worked as a Stockroom Manager in the Chemistry Dept. Surviving are two daughters, Sue Dillen Hazelwood (Jeff) of Lebanon, TN and MaryJo Dillen Davis (Don) of Virginia Beach, VA; two sons, Richard Dillen (Andrea) of Pleasant Gap and Michael Dillen (Christine) of Gettysburg; four sisters, Arlene Hecker, Maxine Levin, Betty Moore and Bonnie Stiver (Bob). Also surviving are ten grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Jim loved farming, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. In accordance with Jim's wishes, all services are private. Contributions in Jim's memory may be given to The Hope Fund, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements are entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home.

