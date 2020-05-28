James F. "Frank" Perdue July 4, 1963 ~ May 24, 2020 On Sunday, May 24, 2020, James F. Perdue, "Frank", a loving father, adoring grandfather, loyal friend, and devoted employee passed away at the age of 56 at his home in Bellefonte. He was born on July 4, 1963 in Phoenix, AZ and was the beloved son of Laverne Perdue who survives. Frank grew up in Bullhead City, AZ where he enjoyed shooting guns, fixing up fast cars and "hot rodding." After high school, he began his career in the construction field. In 1996, Frank moved his family, Sharon Hicks and his daughters, Jadie, Desha and Chandra from Arizona to Bellefonte, PA. As a father, he loved to ride dirt bikes, play paintball and go to the movies. He adored his granddaughter, Lainey and was the proud father-in-law of Jordan Click (Jadie). Throughout his life, Frank worked at various construction companies, but was extremely dedicated to Maxwell Trucking & Excavating, Inc., of State College where he was employed for over 20 years. He started his employment with Maxwell's as a heavy equipment operator, later became a job foremen and most recently the excavating superintendent in which he worked proudly until Thursday, May 21, 2020. Frank made life-long friends with co-workers and customers. His co-workers, friends and family could always count on his long stories, explanations and sarcasm. Frank was always willing to help a friend with a project, work on a car or piece of equipment and tear up a dirt bike path in Grassflat or Houtzdale. A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the home of Ed and Julie Maxwell, 169 Jay Lane, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America at www.curesarcoma.org or Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160. Arrangements are under the care of Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, P.C. State College. A guestbook can be signed at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 28, 2020.