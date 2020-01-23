Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis Malia. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Church Bellefonte , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Francis Malia January 26, 1932 ~ January 21, 2020 James Francis Malia, of State College died peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on January 21, 2020. James was born on January 26, 1932 in Ardmore, PA the son of James F. and F. Loretta Malia. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Mickney Malia, after 13 joyful years of marriage. Jim is also survived by five children from his first wife Shirley (Conklin) Malia who preceded him in death in 2001 after 45 years of marriage. James (Janelle) Malia of Owego, NY, Laurie (Blair) Gillette of Penn Yan, NY, Michael Malia of Owego, NY, Colleen (John) Myers of Fillmore, NY, and Timothy Malia of Owego, NY. Jim also has two surviving sisters, Mary Lou McPhail and Ann Marie Thompson. He has ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jim was a graduate of Waymart HS and Penn State University (1957). He retired as an Electrical Engineer after working at IBM in Owego, NY for 33 years. James was a devout catholic and belonged to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Bellefonte, PA. Jim spent his early years on the family farm and raised his children on a small farm so they could have those same experiences. Jim enjoyed golfing, skiing, sailing, swimming, cooking and he shared Helen's love of quilting. Visitation will be 6-8 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Bellefonte, PA. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at St. Severin Roman Catholic Church in Drifting, PA. Memorial contributions in Jim's name can be made to St. John's Church, 134 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte PA 16823; St. Severin Church in Drifting, c/o St. Severin Catholic Church, PO Box 159, Frenchville, PA 16836, or to Medi Home Hospice, 341 N. Science Road Suite 207, State College PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

