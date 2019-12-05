Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ishler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. James Ishler December 3, 2019 ~ December 26, 1933 Rev. James L. Ishler, 85, of Teakwood Rd., Butler, a highly respected retired area pastor, went home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 at Butler Memorial Hospital. James was born in Boalsburg, Centre County, on December 26, 1933. He was the son of the late Samuel E. and Mary Bickle Ishler. He was a 1951 graduate of State College High School, earned a degree in Liberal Arts from Penn State University in 1955 and the Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1960. Shortly thereafter, Rev. Ishler was ordained into the ministry. Rev. Ishler pastored in the United Church of Christ in Seamsville, Spring Grove, McKeesport, Bethel and Mt. Aetna. He was the pastor at Bethany and St. John United Church of Christ in Butler and Connoquenessing from 1985 1996. He also was a supply pastor for many churches throughout the Western Pennsylvania area. At the time of his passing, Rev. Ishler was a member of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler where he served as an elder, board member, teacher, as well as member of the prayer team and the church's men's group. While pastoring, Jim continued to work full time as a Prudential Life Insurance Agent for more than 20 years in the Western Pennsylvania area. In his earlier years, he was employed as a D.J. at WHUN Radio in Huntingdon. Jim enjoyed the company of his family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed playing board games, cards, miniature golf, and watching Jeopardy. Rev. Ishler is survived by his wife, Mildred Eilene Weidel Ishler, whom he married in Huntingdon on June 24, 1961. Also surviving are three children, James M. Ishler and his wife, Houtef, of UAE, Jennifer L. Toth and her husband, Timothy, of Altoona; Joel D. Ishler and his wife, Elsa, of San Jose, CA; eight grandchildren, Lydia, Maissa, and Samuel Ishler, Stephen, Christian, and Andrew Toth, Esther and Faith Ishler; a brother, David A. Ishler and his wife, Diane, of Boalsburg; four sisters-in-law, Marjorie Ishler of Lancaster, Helen Ishler, Nancy Standeven of Oceola Mills and Betty Weidel of New Fane, NY as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel T. Ishler; two brothers, Samuel and Thomas, and a sister, Karen Bickle Aikey, as well as a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 20 Faith Way, Fared Dr., Butler, from 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Friday where a funeral service will follow from the church at 11:15 a.m. with the Rev. Richard P. Jenks, church pastor, officiating. Additional visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. from St. John United Church of Christ, 218 North Church Street, Boalsburg. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Jenks, officiating. Interment will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Rev. Ishler's name may be made to Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 20 Faith Way, Butler, PA 16001. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit

