James J. Gomola August 18, 1945 ~ October 6, 2020 James J. Gomola, 75, of Moshan- non, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on August 18, 1945, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late John F. & Margaret E. (Josephson) Gomola. On August 1, 1970 at the St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church in Clarence, he married Malva L. Craft who survives at home. Jim is a 1963 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He enlisted in the US Army on September 17, 1965 and earned the rank of SP5 before receiving his honorable discharge on September 16, 1968. He served proudly during the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/DVC 60, Army Commendation Medal, and the Marksman Badge Rifle (M-14). Jim worked at JH France Refractory in Snow Shoe, retiring in 2007 after 35+ years. Jim was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Church (ST. Michaels) in Clarence. He was also a member of the Snow Shoe VFW Post 5644, Clarence American Legion Post 813, Clarence Moose Club 1565, Young Democratic Club in Clarence, and the Wolf Run Stone Hunting Camp. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing. watching the hummingbirds, and family time. He would go to his camp every Sunday, if for nothing else to "check on things". His favorite pastime was drinking a glass of whiskey, chasing it down with a cold beer and socializing with all his friends at the local clubs. Jim is survived by his wife, two sons: James A. Gomola and his fiancé, Ilona Fye, of Moshannon and Chad S. Gomola and his fiancé, Bobbi Shirey, of Woodland; two sisters: Jean Stiner of Williamsport and Barb Dudak and her husband, Joe, of Grassflat, and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Joe Gomola and his wife, Paula of Clarence. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Hoffman. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6-8pm with a rosary service at 7:45pm. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 9, 2020 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Military honors will be accorded following Mass. Burial will be private. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.