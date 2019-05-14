James John Jackson, Jr. February 12, 1960May 5, 2019 Our beloved son, broth er, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, James John Jackson, Jr., 59, of State College, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by some of his loving family, after fighting a brave battle with cancer for the past three years. He will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, uncanny memory and attention to details, and his loud, boisterous laugh. Born February 12, 1960, in Lewisburg, he was the son of late James John Jackson of Milton, PA and Eleanor Jane Olmsted, of State College, who survives. Also surviving are his siblings: Alicia A. Jackson of San Rafael, CA (husband Lewis); Brigette J. Skytta of Charlotte, NC (husband Jon) children, Emilie and Sam; Kathleen J. Rodriguez of Fredericksburg, VA (husband Greg) children, Evanne and Lauren; Stephanie J. Snyder of Novato, CA (husband Jonathan) children, Cole and Remi; John W. Jackson of Wilmington, NC (wife Debbie) children, Maxx and Sam; Janeann J. Lindsay of Centre Hall, PA (husband Stan) children, Alicia and Brooke. He was a 1978 graduate of Milton Area High School. James attended Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg, PA and was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, State College, PA. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to your local mental health organizations and for cancer research. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 14, 2019