Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James John Jackson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

James John Jackson, Jr. February 12, 1960May 5, 2019 Our beloved son, broth er, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, James John Jackson, Jr., 59, of State College, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by some of his loving family, after fighting a brave battle with cancer for the past three years. He will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, uncanny memory and attention to details, and his loud, boisterous laugh. Born February 12, 1960, in Lewisburg, he was the son of late James John Jackson of Milton, PA and Eleanor Jane Olmsted, of State College, who survives. Also surviving are his siblings: Alicia A. Jackson of San Rafael, CA (husband Lewis); Brigette J. Skytta of Charlotte, NC (husband Jon) children, Emilie and Sam; Kathleen J. Rodriguez of Fredericksburg, VA (husband Greg) children, Evanne and Lauren; Stephanie J. Snyder of Novato, CA (husband Jonathan) children, Cole and Remi; John W. Jackson of Wilmington, NC (wife Debbie) children, Maxx and Sam; Janeann J. Lindsay of Centre Hall, PA (husband Stan) children, Alicia and Brooke. He was a 1978 graduate of Milton Area High School. James attended Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg, PA and was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, State College, PA. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to your local mental health organizations and for cancer research. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

James John Jackson, Jr. February 12, 1960May 5, 2019 Our beloved son, broth er, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, James John Jackson, Jr., 59, of State College, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by some of his loving family, after fighting a brave battle with cancer for the past three years. He will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, uncanny memory and attention to details, and his loud, boisterous laugh. Born February 12, 1960, in Lewisburg, he was the son of late James John Jackson of Milton, PA and Eleanor Jane Olmsted, of State College, who survives. Also surviving are his siblings: Alicia A. Jackson of San Rafael, CA (husband Lewis); Brigette J. Skytta of Charlotte, NC (husband Jon) children, Emilie and Sam; Kathleen J. Rodriguez of Fredericksburg, VA (husband Greg) children, Evanne and Lauren; Stephanie J. Snyder of Novato, CA (husband Jonathan) children, Cole and Remi; John W. Jackson of Wilmington, NC (wife Debbie) children, Maxx and Sam; Janeann J. Lindsay of Centre Hall, PA (husband Stan) children, Alicia and Brooke. He was a 1978 graduate of Milton Area High School. James attended Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg, PA and was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, State College, PA. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to your local mental health organizations and for cancer research. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook. Published in Centre Daily Times on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close