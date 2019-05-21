James Jonah Thornton September 22, 1983May 17, 2019 James Jonah Thornton, 35, of 608 Benner Road, Bellefonte, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Born September 22, 1983 in Waynesboro, PA, he was a son of Dr. Joseph K. Thornton and Donna (Silcox) Thornton of Greencastle, PA. He was united in marriage for 11 1/2 years to Elizabeth (Beisel) Thornton, who resides at their home, along with their two sons, James and John Thornton. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Ruth Silcox, a maternal aunt, Miriam Silcox, and siblings, J. Keith Thornton, IV; Anna Wilkening; Rachel MacDonald; Elizabeth Trevitz; Miriam Scarbrough; Ruben Thornton; Marjorie Thornton; and Naomi Thornton, as well as seven special nieces and nephews and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cyrus & Ann (Metz) Beisel of Belleville. Jonah graduated in 2005 from Geneva College. He worked for Matreya, LLC. as a Chemist. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in State College. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, backpacking and gardening. He was a loving husband and father. His family will remember him as a calm, quiet, strong, and faithful man of God. His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Zion Community Church, 3261 Zion Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. The memorial service will begin at noon. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. His burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Jonah Thornton Family Memorial Fund, c/o Grace Presbyterian Church, 370 Airport Road, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, 3813 West Main St., Belleville, PA.

