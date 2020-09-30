1/
James Lewis Broyles
James Lewis Broyles James Lewis Broyles, 73, of Frederick, MD and Indian Lake, NY, passed away peacefully at home in Frederick on 20 August 2020. He was the son of Mary Louise Lopez Broyles and Carson Broyles. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Alexandra, and his loving sons, John (Lauren) and Peter (Mandi Frederick) and his adored grandchildren, Zoe, Elliott, and Charlotte. He loved and cared for his family immeasurably, sharing in every joy and interest. After a career in higher education, Jim enjoyed his retirement. He tutored international GED students in science and volunteered in a tax prep program. Among his many hobbies and interests, Jim restored antique wood and canvas canoes and was an avid book collector, completing the Rivers of America series and compiling a library of the life and presidency of Franklin Roosevelt. He and Alex planned memorable trips -- among them, spending three months in Italy and traveling by train across the western U.S. In the summer and fall, you could find them at their cozy cabin in the Adirondack Mountains, canoeing, hiking, and sitting on the dock. A celebration of his life was held at their Frederick home and via Zoom on 29 August 2020. In memory of Jim, please consider a donation to Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake Office of Institutional Advancement 9097 State Route 30, P.O. Box 99 Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
