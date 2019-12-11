Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. "Jim" Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James M. "Jim" Wilson October 3, 1928December 9, 2019 James M. "Jim" Wilson, 91, of Port Matilda, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on October 3, 1928, in Julian, he was the son of the late John F and Hannah E (Flack) Wilson. On March 24, 1956, at the Ross United Methodist Church in Warriors Mark, he married Janet L. Flenner. Janet passed way on March 20, 2010. Jim was a 1946 graduate of State College Area High School. He was enlisted in the United States Army during the Korea War where he earned the rank of Cpl. He received the following citations and decorations for his service: AOM (Japan), KSM w/1 BSS, UNSM, CIB, and a Purple Heart. He received his honorable discharge on November 10, 1952. Jim was a supervisor in the Agricultural Department at Penn State, retiring after 28 years of service. Jim was also the Patton Twp. Tax Collector for 12yrs and was the owner, along with his wife, Janet, of the Wilson Boarding Kennel for many years. He enjoyed farming, carpentry, woodworking and being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and a life member of the NRA. He was a member of the Black Oak Church and held leadership positions in both Black Oak Church and the Grays United Methodist Church. Jim was also a charter member of the Patton Twp. Lions Club. Jim is survived by his children; Pastor Catherine W. Dittman of Snow Shoe, John S. Wilson and his wife, Kathy, of State College, Annette W. Evert and her husband, Roy, of Julian, and Pastor Susan W. Radel and her husband, David, of Northumberland, nine grandchildren; Alexis, Lucas, Adam, Amanda, Justin, Sean, Arielle, Skyler, Caitlin, and their spouses, and by 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his two brothers; Merle Wilson and his wife, Janice, and Jesse Wilson both of Port Matilda, and three sisters; Marie Fletemake of Bellefonte, Mary Graham and her husband, Harold, of Port Matilda, and Dorothy Jean Moore and her husband, George, of Port Matilda. Along with his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by one grandson, Jarod Dittman, three brothers; Delaun Wilson, Charles Wilson, and Gerald "Buzz" Wilson, and one sister, Barbara James. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9:3011am at the Gatesburg Lutheran Church, 1924 W. Gatesburg Road, Warriors Mark. Funeral services will follow the visitation at the church at 11am with Rev. Dr. Steven Atanasoff officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will follow funeral service at the Gatesburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Matilda EMS, 402 E. High St. Port Matilda, PA 16870. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Centre Hall. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

