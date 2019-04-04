Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Martin "Jed" Edward. View Sign

Dr. James Edward "Jed" Martin 6/26/1937 - 4/2/2019 Dr. James Edward "Jed" Martin, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Rocky Mount, NC surrounded by family and friends. Born in Lake County, IN on June 26, 1937, he was the son of the late Robert Samuel Martin and Mary Rose Collins Turpin Martin. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lesta Jean Elliot Martin of Rocky Mount, NC. Dr. Martin taught psychology at Penn State from 1966 to his retirement in 2004. With a focus on the history of psychology and the philosophy of science, his thinking emphasized connections to other liberal arts disciplines such as history, philosophy, and classical literature. He devoted himself to teaching and reading. A champion of students, authors, and ideas outside of the mainstream, he was seen as a vital part of the intellectual life of the university by those who shared his broad curiosity. An engaging conversationalist, Dr. Martin had an anecdote, scholarly observation, or personal example ready-to-hand for almost any topic. Outside of his professional life Dr. Martin pursued another great love--the study of the Bible and Christian scholarship. At mid-life he taught himself to read New Testament Greek. Over the years he led many informal seminars on Calvin's Institutes of the Christian Religion, modern reformation thought, and other topics. For 28 years he taught an adult Sunday school class, working his way through books of the Bible verse-by-verse. He was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of State College, PA for 38 years, serving as an elder for much of that time. In Rocky Mount he was a member of Christ Covenant Church. A primary focus of his life was enjoying his dear wife of 55 years, and his three children. One of his most joyful experiences was homeschooling all three of his beloved grandchildren. Dr. Martin is also survived by son, Curtis Elliott Martin and wife Kim and their children Amelia, Isaac and Talula of Rocky Mount, daughter, Krista Jean Martin of State College, PA, and son Kevin Samuel Martin of Centreville, VA. He is also survived by brother, Robert Wilder Martin of Chapin, SC, brother Walter Steven Turpin of Champaign, IL and sister, Mary Rose Turpin Weston of Pylesville, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Boalsburg Cemetery, Boalsburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the missions' organization Ethnos360, 312 W. First St., Sanford, FL 32771. Please note that donations are for the ministry of Jim and Joy Elliott. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

