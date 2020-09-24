James R. Bowmaster, Jr. July 12, 1958 - September 21, 2020 James R. Bowmaster, Jr, 62 of Hublers burg Road, Howard, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center. Jim was born on July 12, 1958 in Bellefonte a son of James R. and Mona Williams Bowmaster of Bellefonte. On September 24, 2016 he was married to Ann Bowmaster who survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Corey J. Bowmaster of Bellefonte, Randy L. Bowmaster of Beech Creek, Ryan S. (Melissa) Bowmaster of Carrollton, VA, Alexandra Medford of Snow Shoe and Ellie Rushin of Winter Park, FL; his 5 grandchildren, Adylin Bathurst, Tyreece Bowmaster, Corbey Bowmaster, Leonna Bowmaster and Riddalee Dullen; and his 2 brothers, Terry Bowmaster of Julian and Timothy (Sherry) Bowmaster of NC. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily D. Bowmaster. Jim was employed at API Technologies Corp. as a machinist. Jim attended New Hope Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming. He was a true tinkerer and a collector of antiques. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com