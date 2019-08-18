James R. "Jim" Struble September 11, 1943-August 16, 2019 James R. "Jim" Struble, 75, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at his home in Port Matilda. Born September 11, 1943, in Bellefonte, he was a son of the late Glenn and Ruth (Walker) Struble. On August 22, 1996, in Grass Valley, CA, he married Debra (Neher) who survives. Jim served his country in the United State Army from 1965 until 1968 when he received his honorable discharge. He worked as mechanic for most of his life. He worked in his family owned business, Struble's Garage. Jim was a member of the Nittany Antique Tractor Assoc. "AMA" the Penns Cave Assoc., and the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, antique shows, flying model airplanes and spending time with his family. Along with his wife Debra, he is survived by two step-sons, Lucas Schwartz (Cathy), Gideon Schwartz (Tiffany); two sisters, Sally Ripka (Robert) and Judy Smith (Bill); three brothers, William, Kenneth, and Gerald Struble. He is also survived by five step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Elwood and Edwin Struble. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm. on Wednesday August 21, 2019, with the Rev. Renee Ford officiating. Interment and full military honors will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019