James Robert Korman May 27, 1929November 4, 2019 James (Bob) Robert Korman, 90, of Port Matilda, passed away November 4, 2019, at son's home in Warriors Mark. He was born May 27, 1929, a son of the late Charles Korman and Edith Hassinger Korman. On June 2, 1953 he married Louise Marie Hannah who preceded him in death November 19, 2013. Mr. Korman served in the United States Army during Korean War from January 18, 1951 to December 10, 1952 earning the rank of Corporal and then continued in the reserves until December 17, 1956 Daughter Debbie preceded him in death. He is survived by son Robert (Bob) and his wife Cheryl of Warriors Mark. In addition to his parents, wife and daughter he was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen, Kathryn, Dorothy, and Patsy Ann, and three brothers, Richard, Harold and Leonard. He worked as stone mason for H.O. Smith & Sons of State College from 1946 until he retired in 1989. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, making miniature structures, he was always tinkering with anything that needed fixing, playing bingo and playing with his dog Rascal who preceded him in death and then his dog Mickey joined the family and has been a great companion. In 1984 he built his sons house with help from son and daughter in-law. Funeral services will be held at the Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, 3774 Warriors Mark Path, Warriors Mark, PA 16877 with Pastor David Donnelly officiating. Interment will be at Port Matilda Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contribution in his memory can be made to Port Matilda Volunteer Fire Company, 101 E. Plank Road, Port Matilda, PA 16870 or Port Matilda Ambulance Emergency Medical Services, 402 South High Street, Port Matilda, PA 16870.

