James S. "Jim" Whitehill July 9, 1933 ~ April 22, 2019 James S. "Jim" White-hill, age 85, of Aarons-burg, died April 22, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. He was born in Bellefonte on July 9, 1933 and was the son of the late Walter and Grace (Stover) Whitehill. On April 7, 1956 in Centre Hall, he married Edith B. (Edie) Lohr, who preceded him in death on December 28, 2009 after 53 1/2 years of marriage. He attended State College High School. Jim served in the U.S. Army from May 1953 - May 1955 during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal. He retired in 1998 after 43 years of farming. Jim was a member of the Millheim American Legion Keystone Post #444 where he served 30 years on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Millheim Fire Co. #1, a lifetime member of Smith-Sweetwood VFW Post 9575 at Potters Mills, and a member of the POSofA at Woodward for over 50 years. He enjoyed going to Legion Conventions where he served as Sergeant at Arms and part of the Color Guard for many years. He also enjoyed camping, watching TV, family get togethers and traveling. Jim and Edie traveled through all states except Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Hawaii. Jim is survived by three daughters, Sandra Wollett (Richard) of Jersey Shore, Susan Reish of Spring Mills, and Carolyn Etters (Floyd) of Aaronsburg; two sons, Charles Whitehill (Elane) of Aaronsburg and Thomas Whitehill of Warriors Mark; sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Wanda Mains of Loganton; three brothers, Stanley Whitehill and Dennis Whitehill both of Centre Hall and Daniel Whitehill of Spring Mills, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by a grandson Cameron Reish, one sister, Linda Shreckengast and seven brothers, Stephen, Larry, Lou, Robert, Jack, Raymond and Benjamin Whitehill. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 26th from 9-11 am at the Trinity UMC in Woodward, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Theresa Heiser and Dan Shrecken- gast officiating. Jim will be laid to rest in Centre County Memorial Park in State College. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be given to Penns Valley EMS, PO Box 650, Millheim, PA 16854, or the Millheim Legion, PO Box 301, Millheim, PA 16854 or to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

