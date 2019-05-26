Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. "Jim" Blakeslee. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" T. Blakeslee September 2, 1935 May 24, 2019 MSG James "Jim" T. Blake-slee, 83, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Bellefonte, on September 2, 1935, he was the son of the late George Torbert and Grace Ann (Shope) Blakeslee. Jim was a 1953 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked at Chemcut, where he worked with printed circuit boards and etching machines. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1961; after being honorably discharged, he continued to serve in the Air National Guard. He was 2nd in command as Air Radar Maintenance Technician Air Nation Guard 112th Division in State College. With the Guard, he was deployed to Germany in 1962 for Radar Maintenance. Over his several years of service, he was deployed to Turkey, Denmark, Italy, Portugal, and the Bahamas for radar work. James had a total of 41 years of military service before retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. Jim is survived by his niece, Melanie Callenbach-Jordan (James "Buck"), of Cohutta, Georgia. Also surviving are his two cousins, Harry Shope and Lois Reese. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Beverly Callenbach, brother, Allen Blakeslee, and sister-in-law, Shirley Blakeslee. For several years prior to his mother's death in 2004, Jim and his sister devoted much of their lives to caring for her. Jim was a member of the VFW Post 1600 and the American Legion Post 33, both in Bellefonte. He was a quiet man and loved to repair electronics. He was always working in his garage on TVs, radios and other kind of electronics. He was always fixing things for other people. He loved cats, as did his whole family. There was always a cat in the house. Jim would keep a drawer full of candy in the kitchen and would make sure that Melanie got some when she came to visit. He loved Burger King Whoppers and fries; that was his lunch for many years! He also loved turkey dinners and given the chance, he probably would have had that every day if he could! A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 10-11am, at Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the church with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating ending with full military honors. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at

