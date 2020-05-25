James (Jimmy) Timothy White October 25, 1955-May 11, 2020 James (Jimmy) Timothy White, 64, of Howard, PA, died on Monday May 11, 2020 in Hershey PA. Jimmy was born in Boston, MA on October 25, 1955 to Richard E. White and Patricia J. (Gilmour) White, both deceased. Jimmy was predeceased by his brother Matthew and his Lisa, and is survived by his sister Kathleen White Hodge of Virginia Beach, VA, his sister Martha White Collins of Wellesley, MA, and his sister Carla Josephine Moring of Portsmouth, VA. Jimmy was a longtime resident of the ARC of Centre County, a non-profit organization supporting persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Jimmy will be buried alongside his mother, Patricia, and sister, Lisa, at Centre County Memorial Park in State College, PA. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the ARC at taocc.org.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 25, 2020.