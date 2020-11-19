James Benjamin Urban
July 29, 1936 - November 15, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - James Benjamin Urban, 84, of State College, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Bradley Creek Health Center., Wilmington, NC.
Born July 29, 1936, in Monticello, IN, he was the son of the late William Peter and Clara Margaret Fischer Urban. On September 9, 1961 he married Beverly Ann Allen, who preceded him in death on March 6, 2020.
He is survived three children, Lynn T. Zacur and her husband, Mark, of Pittsburgh, PA, Angie K. Major and her husband, David, of Hampstead, NC and William A. Urban of Fredericksburg, VA; six grandchildren, Katherine, Nelson and Anna Zacur and Sara, Charles and Daniel Major.
He received a Bachelor's degree from Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana in Hydrogeology. Jim worked as a Geologist for the Federal Government focusing on perfecting Porous Asphalt in Coshocton, OH and State College, PA until retirement.
James was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church helping with Eucharistic Ministries for the infirmed. He was a member of the State College Elks where he was a past Exalted Ruler. He coordinated and participated in many volunteer programs that assisted the community. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim was also the "helper" behind his late wife's Beverly's business, Santa's Etc., where he cut out all the thousands of pieces for Beverly to paint. Jim, along with his late wife Beverly, kept many close and endearing friendships in State College where they shared countless memories with bridge groups, bowling, square dancing, poker, football tailgating, golfing, shopping, back deck socials, visiting with neighbors, holiday parties and providing emotional support when needed. Jim along with his wife loved their family, friends and neighbors and State College…a blessed life, indeed.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd., State College, with Father Charles Amershek officiating.
Burial will be in Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
.