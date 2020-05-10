William H. "Bill" Myers 1935 - 2020 Cincinnati-James Wil liam Henry "Bill" Myers (84) died on Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at 4:08 am EDT at the Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, OH. His death brought a bittersweet end to a long and valiant fight for life following a stroke he suffered on Dec 26th, 2019. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Marcelle (Bishop) Myers and many family members including seven Grandchildren and four Great-Grandchildren. He is sorrowfully missed. Memories shared will continue to live on in our hearts. If you would like access to the Facebook memorial page, please email his granddaughter at serenajroberts@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store