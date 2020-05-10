James William Henry "Bill" Myers
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. "Bill" Myers 1935 - 2020 Cincinnati-James Wil liam Henry "Bill" Myers (84) died on Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at 4:08 am EDT at the Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, OH. His death brought a bittersweet end to a long and valiant fight for life following a stroke he suffered on Dec 26th, 2019. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Marcelle (Bishop) Myers and many family members including seven Grandchildren and four Great-Grandchildren. He is sorrowfully missed. Memories shared will continue to live on in our hearts. If you would like access to the Facebook memorial page, please email his granddaughter at serenajroberts@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved