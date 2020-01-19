Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jance Mae Adams. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Mae Adams June 4, 1942 January 10, 2020 Janice Mae Adams, age 77, passed away peacefully at Mount Nittany Medical Center on the morning of January 10, 2020. She will be greatly missed for her love, care for others, and sense of humor. Janice is survived by her husband of 60 years, Clyde (Tom) Adams, their two children; Ron Adams and his wife Ursula (Ligonier, PA), Tami (Adams) Mizikar and her husband Brian (State College, PA) and two grandchildren, Travis and Paisley. She is also survived by one sister Diane Bixler of Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Shorts of Grove City, PA. Janice lived a fulfilling life. She was a graduate of Grove City High School. She loved dancing and was a majorette of the Grove City Bonnie Bells and a member of the Grove City Women's Club. She married her high school sweetheart and was a resident of State College for over 50 years. She enjoyed working at Riverside Market on North Atherton Street for 20 years where she made many close friends. She also worked at the Division of Undergraduate Studies and the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She always went out of her way to make birthdays and Christmas extra special. Playing cards and games with family and friends were regular activities. She had an outgoing personality and loved meeting and getting photos with celebrities. Traveling with her husband to Florida and visiting unique attractions was always an adventure. She taught us to live one day at a time and live every moment to the fullest. Years ago, Janice and her daughter, Tami, joined St. Paul's Methodist Church together. Family and friends can pay their respects at the Memorial Service for Janice on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. The Associate Pastor, Reverend Becky McGee will officiate at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 250 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801. A Memorial Luncheon will follow in the Social Room. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in Janice's name to the at: https://tinyurl.com/t3mhld5 or Centre Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 502 East Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or online at: centrecare.org The family would also like to thank the staff at Centre Crest - Alzheimer's Unit for treating her like family and providing loving care and support. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

