Jane E. Morrison August 22, 1936July 15, 2019 Jane E. Morrison, 82, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg. Born in Pleasant Gap, on August 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy Evelyn (Spicer) DeBrasky. On September 5, 1959, she married her beloved husband, James A. Morrison, who preceded her in death on July 24, 2016, after sharing nearly 57 years of marriage together. She was a 1954 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Jane is survived by her two sons, James Morrison (Brenda) and Michael Morrison (Christine), all of Bellefonte, and three grandchildren, Zachary, Charles and Joseph. Also surviving are two brothers, Richard DeBrasky and Joseph DeBrasky. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed having her family over to her house and watching Penn State football games. She loved spending time with her cats and other animals. She also loved to spend time with her sister-in-laws, Leona and Pat. Jane and her husband, James, especially enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, Maryland, where they vacationed for over 30 years. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to The Hundred Cat Foundation at PO Box 10, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 17, 2019