Jane Elizabeth Funk Hall Gunsallus August 4, 1933-April 1, 2020 Bloomington, IN: Jane Elizabeth Funk Hall Gunsallus, 86, died April 1, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospice House following a brief illness. Jane was born at home August 4, 1933 in Indiana, PA, the daughter of Mildred McCormick Funk and John Ward Funk. She graduated from Saxton Liberty High School, Saxton, PA in 1951 and Maryland Medical Secretarial School in Hagerstown, MD in 1952. She married Eugene L. "Hunter" Hall on November 25, 1955 in Winchester, VA. She mentioned regretting her decision to marry during hunting season as they never celebrated their anniversary together. They lived in Mill Hall, PA until Hunter's death in 1989. Jane married Harold Gunsallus in Honolulu, HI on June 8, 1999, and they lived in Bellefonte, PA. Harold died in 2011. Following Harold's death, Jane moved to Bloomington, IN to be closer to her daughter Linda and her family. Jane worked all her life in the medical field as a medical secretary and business office manager and retired from Geisinger Medical Group, Mill Hall, PA in 1995. Survivors include her step-brother Robert Bone, Malvern, PA; son Eugene Lee Hall II, Loganton, PA; daughter Linda Hall Giedroc (David Giedroc), Bloomington, IN; and grandchildren Kaci Hall-Lagha (Hamza Lagha), Garfield, NJ; Hunter Hall, Lock Haven, PA; and Sophie Giedroc, Bloomington, IN. Jane enjoyed RVing and traveling both within PA and across the United States. She loved the shore and the ocean and sacrificed many a pair of sunglasses to the waves. She was a Penn State and Steelers fan but became an IU, Pacers, and Fever fan in her adopted state of Indiana. She had a green thumb and her summer flowers were lovely around her house. She looked forward to her calls with niece Cathy and they laughed a lot. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren and the time she spent playing with them and teaching them things that perhaps their parents would not. Jane will be interred in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bloomington Animal Shelter or any food bank of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall, PA. Online condolences can be sent to

