Jane Johnstonbaugh Moyer November 12, 1929 March 29, 2020 Jane Johnstonbaugh Moyer, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Bellefonte, PA on November 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Johnstonbaugh, Sr. and Anna Margaret (Behrer) Johnstonbaugh. On February 17, 1950, she married her beloved husband, Dorsey E. Moyer, who survives at home after sharing 70 years of marriage together. Jane was a 1947 graduate of State College High School. She was employed with the American Philatelic Society for 27 years. She then worked for the Material Research Lab at Penn State for 15 years until her retirement. In addition to her husband, Dorsey, she is survived by her two sons, Jack E. Moyer and his wife, Mary E. (Libby), of Lemont, and Thomas G. Moyer, of Bellefonte; five grandchildren, Christopher Moyer (Dawn-Marie), of New York, Andreina Caris (David), of State College, Brent Moyer, of Florida, Clayton Moyer, of Oregon, and Kyle Moyer (Christy), of California, and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Glenn Johnstonbaugh, Jr. (Frances) and Joseph Johnstonbaugh (Sally), all of Port Matilda, and three sisters, Patricia Kidder (Robert), of Lemont, Lois Martz (John), of Centre Hall, and Bonnie Kustanbauter (James D.), of Bellefonte. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Anna Mary Johnstonbaugh. Jane was a lifetime member of the Fillmore United Methodist Church. During her membership, she served as the secretary and treasurer. She enjoyed crafting and stamping cards with other church members and the money raised was donated to Mount Nittany Medical Center and other charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church at 1667 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823, any local food bank or a . Funeral services and graveside details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020