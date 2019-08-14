Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane L. Crater. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane L. Crater November 12, 1941August 12, 2019 Surrounded by her lov- ing family, Jane L. Crater, of Spring Mills, passed from this life on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. She was 77. Born November 12, 1941 in Baltimore, MD. Jane was a daughter of Ethel Lindsey. She was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven High School. She then graduated from Williamsport Beauty School. On May 21, 1960 she married William A. Crater who preceded her in death on May 13, 2012. Jane and Bill farmed in Penns Valley for 50+ years. She also worked in the cafeteria at Penns Valley High School and was employed part time at Salem Hill Haven Personal Care Home. She built her own bakery (specializing in cakes) and catering business. She loved lighthouses and enjoyed collecting them. In her younger years she enjoyed planting a large garden then canning everything. She sewed a lot of her own clothes, and loved to crochet . . . making many things for her family. Jane was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ and the Aaronsburg Civic Club where she was involved with Dutch Fall Days. Surviving are two sons, Curtis E. Crater (Bonita "Petey" Swab) of Mifflintown and Lester F. Crater of Spring Mills; one sister, Pat Helbley of Flemington; five grandchildren, Corby A. Crater, Candace M. Marks (Andrew), Dustin Crater, Whitney Crater and Miranda Crater and six great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 15th from 6-8 pm at Salem U.C.C, 4469 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills, PA and also on Friday, August 16th from 9:30-11am with the funeral following at 11am. Pastor Teresa Hockenberry will be officiating. Jane will be laid to rest in Heckman Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Jane may be given to Salem U.C.C., c/o Peggy Swartz, 638 Tattletown Road, Aaronsburg, PA 16820 or to Aaronsburg Civic Club, PO Box 286, Aaronsburg, PA 16820. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

