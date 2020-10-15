Jane Ubel Becker October 17, 1918 ~ October 8, 2020 Jane Ubel Becker, 101, a former 72-year resident of Lemont, passed peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. Born October 17, 1918 in Ithaca NY at home during the influenza pandemic, Jane was the daughter of the Dr. George Ubel and Mrs. Elisabeth (Bush) Ubel. Jane attended Cornell University and graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1942. During World War II Jane worked at the Bureau of Ships (now the U.S Navy) in Washington DC. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Clare August Becker and daughter Barbara Becker Dachille. She is survived by her children Catherine Becker of Harrisburg and David Becker of Greensboro, grandchildren Frank, Mark Thaddaeus, Claire, Nathan, Barbara and Paige, and great-grandchildren Frank, Justin, Bella, Gavin, Lilly and Violette. Jane's greatest joys were her family and friends. Over her lifetime, she was an avid bridge player, golfer, reader, piano player, gardener, animal lover, seamstress, knitter, needle pointer, lace maker, quilter and chef. She always had a word of cheer, concern and comfort for others and had a great sense of humor. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family. A private celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, College Township. In lieu of flowers, if you like, you may donate in her memory to the charity of your choice
.