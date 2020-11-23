1/1
Janet A. Lose
1937 - 2020
Janet A. Lose
May 22, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Janet A. Lose, 83, of Bellefonte, passed away at Centre Crest on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Janet was born in Union Twp., Centre Co. on May 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Florence B. Estright Alexander. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold E. Swarmer who passed away on June 7, 1958. On January 21, 1966 she married Earl L. "Sonny" Lose, who preceded her in death on February 10, 1997. Janet is survived by her children, Richard E. (Darlene) Swarmer of Bellefonte, Jody A. Swarmer of Julian, Vickie D. (Glenn) Leiter of Bellefonte, Tammy L. (Robert) Tice of Bellefonte; her sisters, JoAnn Beck of Julian, Judy K. Dyke of Julian, and her brother, Donald B. Alexander of Pleasant Gap. Janet is also survived by her nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Janet is also survived by her four-legged grandson, Toby. Along with her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by her step-son, Charles L. Lose, her sister, Martha M. Shope and her brother, Richard J. Alexander.
Janet was a homemaker and a member of the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Nittany Antique Association Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose #151.
A service for Janet will be held at a later date and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Centre Care, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte, PA 16823 in memory of Janet A. Lose.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
