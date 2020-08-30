Janet C. Hogan March 29, 1939-August 25, 2020 Janet C. Hogan, 81, of State College, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 29, 1939, in Nanty-Glo, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Clara Stager Olexo. She is survived by four daughters, Janet Lynne Adams of Port Matilda, Jacquie A. Serefine of State College, Justine Brydia and her husband, Bob, of Bryan, TX, and Jessyca Hogan of State College; four grandchildren, Dan Adams, Abigail, Peter and Jack Serefine; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Zoey Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Olexo. Janet was a 1957 graduate of Nanty-Glo Vintondale High School. She graduated in 1961 from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Education and attended Penn State University for post-graduate studies, also in Education. She retired in 2003 from the Bellefonte Area School District as an Elementary Special Education teacher. She previously worked for the State College School District and the Central Intermediate Unit 10. Janet was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the National Education Association. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Jonathan Dickson fficiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Nanty-Glo. Memorial contributions may be made to the State College Food Bank, 1321 S Atherton St, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
